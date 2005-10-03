Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Oceanic Insights

Studies reveal intricacies of natural nutrient cycling, human-induced changes

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 3, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Under Threat
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo by Ross Hopcroft/NOAA
Translucent CaCO3 exoskeleton of the winged snail above and the viability of coral reefs could be impacted if ocean pH levels decline.
Credit: Photo by Ross Hopcroft/NOAA
Translucent CaCO3 exoskeleton of the winged snail above and the viability of coral reefs could be impacted if ocean pH levels decline.

MARINE BIOGEOCHEMISTRY

The vitality of the world's oceans depends on an intricate set of chemical, biological, and physical processes. Several studies published last week provide new information to gauge how natural and human-induced perturbations can affect these processes.

Computer modeling of global ocean data predicts that the expected increase in atmospheric CO2 concentration could lead to a significant drop in ocean carbonate levels, reports an international team led by James C. Orr of the Laboratory of Climate Sciences & the Environment, in Gif-sur-Yvette, France (Nature 2005, 437, 681). The researchers project that some ocean regions could be adversely affected by these changes within decades, rather than centuries, as previously thought.

They tested their predictions by placing winged snails (pteropods) in seawater having a pH and CO32- concentration expected in the oceans by 2100. The snails' thin CaCO3 exoskeletons began to dissolve noticeably within two days. The researchers conclude that the snails and other calcifying marine creatures might not be able to adapt quickly enough to survive these changing conditions, which could alter the structure and diversity of some marine ecosystems.

In another study, Antonio Dell'Anno and Roberto Danovaro of Polytechnic University of Marche, in Italy, have shown that DNA leaking out of the ruptured cells of dead phytoplankton plays an important role in the oceanic phosphorus cycle (Science 2005, 309, 2179). Although DNA is a phosphorus-rich molecule, its role in phosphorus cycling generally has been ignored until now, the researchers note.

The team's sampling of global deep-ocean sediments indicates that millions of tons of extracellular DNA annually settles on the ocean floor, where microbes convert the organic carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus into inorganic carbonate, nitrate, and phosphate. These nutrients subsequently are transported back to the ocean surface by conveyor-belt-like currents and reutilized by phytoplankton.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo By Stewart Fallon
Credit: Photo By Stewart Fallon

In other work, Carles Pelejero and Eva Calvo at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Barcelona and their coworkers at Australian National University, Canberra, report that cyclic changes in ocean currents and related changes in the flushing rate of a southwestern Pacific coral reef are responsible for a long-term fluctuation in pH that is important for the livelihood of corals that grow there (Science 2005, 309, 2204). The researchers measured changes in boron isotope levels in a long-lived coral to provide a continuous record of ocean pH extending back 300 years.

The pH has cycled from 7.9 to 8.2 about every 50 years, a variability that is large enough to moderate or exacerbate the ecological impact of the expected gradual lowering of ocean pH if atmospheric CO2 levels continue to rise as projected, they note.

In a Nature commentary, Marina Lévy of Pierre Simon Laplace Institute, in Paris, writes that achieving a better understanding of the variability of nutrient cycling in the oceans "is one of the next challenges in marine biogeochemistry."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ocean acidification reduces nitrogen fixation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Geologic Sulfur Cycle Reexamined
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ocean Acidification’s Decalcifying Effects Explained In Detail

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE