PolyOne exits films business

PolyOne has signed a letter of intent to sell its engineered films unit to investors that include managers of the business and Matrix Capital Markets. The unit provides plastic films for use in applications including automobile and truck interiors, flooring, wall coverings, and pool liners. It had 2004 revenues of about $126 million. PolyOne announced plans to sell several businesses, including films, in late 2003. The company sold its elastomers business in August 2004.
