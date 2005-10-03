Polyol venture set for Japan

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Mitsubishi Chemical have agreed to form a 66–34 joint venture, Polyols Asia, to produce and sell polyhydric alcohols. The Japanese companies say the venture will help them better cope with both rising demand for the materials and an increase in international competition. Mitsubishi Chemical will supply the venture with butyl aldehyde while Mitsubishi Gas will provide formaldehyde. Neopentyl glycol, trimethylol propane, and ester glycol will then be produced at existing Mitsubishi Gas facilities.
