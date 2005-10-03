Qiagen buys Chinese firm

The Dutch nucleic acid specialist Qiagen has agreed to acquire Shenzhen PG Biotech, a Chinese developer of polymerase chain-reaction-based molecular diagnostic kits. Qiagen will buy all of PG's shares, 52% of which are held by state-owned institutions, for $14.5 million. Qiagen says the purchase is a “superb fit” with its own molecular diagnostics business. It recently acquired Artus, a German firm also focused on molecular diagnostics.
