EPA to Ban Two Foam-Blowing Compounds

EPA proposed on Nov. 4 to ban the use of two hydrochlorofluorocarbons-HCFC-142b and HCFC-22-as foam-blowing agents (Fed. Reg., Nov. 4, page 67120). The agency decided that because of their potential to damage Earth's ozone layer, these two HCFCs are no longer acceptable substitutes for chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) for making rigid polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foam and extruded polystyrene foam. All of these foams are used as insulation. Although these two HCFCs are less damaging to the stratospheric ozone layer than CFCs, they nevertheless deplete ozone. HFC-245a, which does not deplete ozone, is an acceptable substitute for the two HCFCs for all foam uses, EPA says. The proposal provides for a phaseout of the compounds over the next four years so that companies can make the transition to an alternative blowing agent. The two HCFCs are also used as refrigerants, but the proposed rule addresses only their use in foam blowing.