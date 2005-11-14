Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA to Ban Two Foam-Blowing Compounds

November 14, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA proposed on Nov. 4 to ban the use of two hydrochlorofluorocarbons-HCFC-142b and HCFC-22-as foam-blowing agents (Fed. Reg., Nov. 4, page 67120). The agency decided that because of their potential to damage Earth's ozone layer, these two HCFCs are no longer acceptable substitutes for chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) for making rigid polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foam and extruded polystyrene foam. All of these foams are used as insulation. Although these two HCFCs are less damaging to the stratospheric ozone layer than CFCs, they nevertheless deplete ozone. HFC-245a, which does not deplete ozone, is an acceptable substitute for the two HCFCs for all foam uses, EPA says. The proposal provides for a phaseout of the compounds over the next four years so that companies can make the transition to an alternative blowing agent. The two HCFCs are also used as refrigerants, but the proposed rule addresses only their use in foam blowing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA beefs up rules to curb HFC use
Groups Target CFC Substitutes For EPA Action
EPA Plans To Restrict Perfluoro Chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE