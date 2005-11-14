Illuminating Water Oxidation

Biological Mechanisms

One of the elusive secrets of photosynthesis, the biological process that makes life on Earth possible, has been uncovered. Researchers have observed an oxidation state involved in generating oxygen. The work could lead to better ways to convert sunlight into other forms of energy.

In photosynthesis, water is oxidized to molecular oxygen, the source of the O 2 we breathe and the atmospheric ozone that protects us from ultraviolet radiation. The electrons liberated are then used to synthesize carbohydrates, the source of food we eat. The process is carried out with nearly 100% efficiency and no toxic by-products in photosystem II, a multisubunit protein complex found in photosynthetic organisms. The catalytic center of photosystem II is a tetramanganese cluster coupled to a redox-active tyrosine residue called Y Z .

In the water oxidation process, four successive photons of light induce photosystem II to traverse five oxidation states, S 0 through S 4 . S 0 to S 3 had been observed spectroscopically, but not S 4 . It wasn't known if S 4 is just a fleeting transition state or a more long-lived intermediate. Also, because O 2 formation starts at the S 4 state, the actual mechanism of O 2 generation was not known.

Now, Michael Haumann, Holger Dau, and coworkers in the department of physics at the Free University of Berlin have observed S 4 by using high-intensity, time-resolved X-ray absorption spectroscopy (Science 2005, 310, 1019). It's an intermediate.

The measurements would have been impossible without the high-brightness, third-generation synchrotron sources that provide higher X-ray flux than was previously available for such experiments, note enzyme specialists James E. Penner-Hahn and Charles F. Yocum of the University of Michigan in an associated commentary. With this demonstration of feasibility, a wide range of other applications of microsecond time-resolved X-ray absorption spectroscopy to chemically and biologically important reactions can now be imagined.

