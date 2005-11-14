Inside Instrumentation

Varian introduces ion trap LC/MS

Varian expands its mass spectrometry offerings with the 500-MS LC Ion Trap, a new liquid chromatograph/mass spectrometer. The system's features include SelecTemp and Enhanced Charge Capacity (ECC) for improved analysis of thermally labile compounds such as pharmaceuticals, drug metabolites, pesticides, and herbicides. SelecTemp allows electronic control of the ionization source and controls the temperature distribution throughout an analytical run. By increasing the number of ions that can be analyzed simultaneously, ECC improves sensitivity and reduces background interferences.

Faster genome sequencer launched

454 Life Sciences and Roche Applied Science have rolled out the Genome Sequencer 20 System (shown) for high-throughput DNA sequencing as part of a five-year, exclusive worldwide distribution agreement. The system, which is produced by 454, will be marketed and distributed by Roche. The companies claim that the system will allow DNA sequencing at a rate up to 100 times faster than is possible with current technology. Only a single preparation step is needed to sequence an entire genome, and 20 million bases can be sequenced in a five-hour run.

Gentle protein analysis system debuts

Thermo Electron has introduced the Proteus protein analyzer system, which uses a Nicolet FTIR spectrometer to nondestructively scan protein samples for structural defect and impurity analysis. The instrument is designed for use in quality control and basic research within pharmaceutical organizations. The protein analyzer is available as a complete system or as a kit for existing Nicolet FTIR spectrometers.

New UV-Vis systems unveiled

Two companies have announced new UV-Vis spectrophotometers. Beckman Coulter now offers the DU Series 700 UV-Vis scanning spectrophotometers. Among the models in the series, the DU 720 is intended for general applications and features fixed wavelength, wavelength scan, time and kinetics measurements, and single-component analysis. The DU 730, on the other hand, is designed for life science applications and includes additional tools for protein and nucleic acid analysis. Meanwhile, Thermo Electron's new Evolution 600 UV-Vis spectrophotometer (shown) is designed for materials science, life sciences, and general research. Several new accessories for solid samples are available to enable its use for such methods as diffuse reflectance and specular reflectance. In addition, the system offers better dynamic range, resolution, and wavelength accuracy than its predecessor.

New scanning probe microscopy modules rolled out

Veeco Instruments has introduced two application modules for electrical characterization for its Digital Instruments CP-II scanning probe microscope: the conductive atomic force microscopy (CAFM) and scanning capacitance microscopy (SCM) modules. The CAFM module is useful for analyzing variations in film thickness, finding electrical defects, and mapping electrical properties. The SCM module measures variations in carrier concentration on silicon and compound semiconductor structures.

Discovery Partners sells lab businesses

Discovery Partners International last month sold its discovery systems businesses to Nexus Biosystems, a new company headed by CEO John Lillig, who was the former chief technology officer for Discovery Partners. As part of the deal, Nexus acquired the Irori chemical synthesis systems business, the Crystal Farm automated protein crystallization business, and the Universal Store compound storage systems business. By divesting our Discovery Systems business, we will be better positioned to focus on our core business of integrated services and drug discovery collaborations, says Riccardo Pigliucci, chairman and CEO of Discovery Partners.

Bruker AXS takes over X-ray businesses

Bruker AXS is acquiring two X-ray microanalysis businesses: Roentec AG, based in Berlin, Germany, and Princeton Gamma-Tech, based in Rocky Hill, N.J. With the acquisitions, Bruker will enter the X-ray microanalysis market, which consists of X-ray accessories for electron microscopes and stand-alone micro X-ray fluorescence spectrometers. Typical applications include nanotechnology and advanced materials research. Roentec and PGT both have excellent technology and products, and both have a strong customer base in complementary geographical markets, says Roger Durst, Bruker AXS executive vice president. We believe that their combined product line and software, further enhanced by additional technologies from Bruker AXS, can offer leading capabilities, as well as extensive service and support coverage to X-ray microanalysis customers anywhere in the world.