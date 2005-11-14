Parliament Eases Reach Requirements

The two largest political blocs in the European Parliament last week agreed to pare back part of the European Union's pending chemical legislation. The European People's Party (Christian Democrats)- European Democrats (EPP-ED) struck a deal with the Socialist Group to cut back on data requirements in the EU's proposal for the registration, evaluation, and authorization of chemicals (REACH). A spokeswoman for the center-right EPP-ED says this move is designed to cut costs for companies and maintain the competitiveness of the chemical industry. Under the compromise, companies would not have to conduct expensive chronic toxicity tests for chemicals produced in annual volumes of between 10 and 100 metric tons per year. The deal would also decrease the amount of data firms would have to supply for registration under REACH of substances produced in volumes of between 1 and 10 metric tons annually. For these chemicals, EU officials would have to conduct a risk assessment before seeking more toxicity data. Also under the agreement, every substance produced in amounts of 1 metric ton or more per year must be registered within 11 years of REACH's enactment. Parliament, which functions as the lower house of the EU legislature, is scheduled to vote on the legislation on Nov. 17.