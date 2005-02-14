Applications for Summer School on Green Chemistry

ACS is currently seeking applicants for a Summer School on Green Chemistry, which will be held July 6-14 at McGill University, Montreal. All graduate and postdoctoral students in the Americas are eligible to apply; applicants should be interested in developing collegial relationships through the summer school that will result in future collaborations on research projects, conferences, and workshops.
The program will feature a number of activities designed to provide a solid foundation in green chemistry to all participants, including presentations by leading researchers and educators in green chemistry, experiments, collaborative problem-solving projects, student presentations, and discussions on the role of green chemistry in solving global challenges. English is the official language of the summer school, and transportation, housing, and meal costs will be paid by ACS.
Applicants must send a CV or résumé, contact information, educational experience (including an unofficial transcript of graduate courses), and industrial experience (if any), along with a letter of nomination from their faculty adviser. They should also send a one-page essay on their interest in green chemistry, detailing any previous experience with the field and how they will benefit from participation in the summer school.
Electronic applications are preferred and should be sent to gcsummer@acs.org; if electronic submission is not possible, send the completed application to Mary Kirchhoff, American Chemical Society, 1155--16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; fax: (202) 872-8068. Applications are due by Feb. 28, and notification of acceptance will be made by April 4. More information can be found at: http://chemistry.org/greenchemistry/summer.html.--
