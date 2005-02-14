Avecia Is Selling Its Covion Unit to Merck KGaA

MATERIALS
Continuing to whittle itself away, Avecia is selling its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) and polymer electronics units to Merck KGaA for about $65 million in cash.
The deal includes Frankfurt-based Covion Organic Semiconductors as well as Avecia's polymer electronics R&D activities in Manchester, England. In total, Merck will gain 100 Avecia employees. Covion generated $10 million in revenues last year selling materials to the nascent OLED market.
Merck will merge the unit with its liquid-crystal division, which is one of the industry leaders in supplying materials to the liquid-crystal display market and a business that Merck is keeping despite the planned sale of its electronic chemicals business to BASF (C&EN, Feb 7, page 8). "It is apparent that liquid-crystal displays will be the dominant flat-panel technology for some years to come," says Merck Chairman Bernhard Scheuble.
Merck has been investigating OLEDs and recently purchased a related R&D project from Mainz, Germany-based Schott AG.
The deal is one of many for Avecia. Earlier this month, it sold its NeoResins business to DSM for about $680 million. Last year, it sold its biocides business to Arch Chemicals and its additives business to Lubrizol.
Although Avecia still has fine chemicals, biotechnology, and ink-jet materials businesses, a spokesman concedes that its private equity owners, Cinven and Investcorp, are slowly liquidating the company as opportunities arise. "There will be a sale of the remaining businesses at some point in the future," he says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter