Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Iron-sulfur Core Assembled

Complex mimics hydrogenase's core, suggesting fuel-cell applications

by Stu Borman
February 14, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

INORGANIC SYNTHESIS

H-CLUSTER
Framework synthesized by Pickett and coworkers consists of small Fe–Fe cFe cluster (left) joined to larger 4Fe4S cluster (right). (Note: Fe = green, S = yellow, C = gray, N = blue, O = red.)
Credit: COURTESY OF JOHN INNES CENTRE

The long-sought synthesis of an inorganic complex very similar to the catalytic iron-sulfur core of bacterial hydrogenase suggests that similar synthetic systems could be developed for reversible hydrogen fuel cells that would not require expensive and rare platinum catalysts.

Hydrogenases are enzymes that enable bacteria to evolve or take up hydrogen and use it as a metabolic oxidizing or reducing agent. The new complex accelerates the same reaction as hydrogenase, although less efficiently. It was synthesized by biological chemistry professor Christopher J. Pickett of John Innes Centre, Norwich, England, and collaborators there, at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and at the University of Milan-Bicocca, in Italy [Nature, 433, 610 (2005)].

This goal "has been a long-standing challenge for inorganic synthetic chemists," writes chemistry professor Marcetta Y. Darensbourg of Texas A&M University in a Nature commentary. The synthetic structure "points toward a next generation of bio-inspired catalysts."

"It's a significant piece of work," comments associate professor of biochemistry John W. Peters of Montana State University, Bozeman. "This type of asymmetric bridged-metal assembly is a really difficult synthetic target. Getting something that so closely mimics the hydrogenase core will be invaluable in dissecting some intricacies that are difficult to probe in the enzyme."

The new molecule "is a real tour de force and very nice chemistry indeed," adds crystallographer Juan Carlos Fontecilla-Camps of the Institute of Structural Biology, Grenoble, France.

In hydrogenase, the core (H-cluster) consists of two components-- an Fe&#150;Fe unit and a larger 4Fe4S cluster--that are joined through a sulfur atom on one of the enzyme's cysteine residues. The synthesis involved the creation and joining of the two components, which is very difficult. "Chemists have never before tried this build-up approach with such precise mimics of the two subsites," Darensbourg tells C&EN.

Pickett and coworkers achieved a configuration similar to that in the enzyme by activating the Fe&#150;Fe unit with a thioacetyl group and protecting the 4Fe4S cluster with a large bowl-shaped ligand. The ligand left only one of the cluster's Fe atoms free to react, enabling formation of a correctly joined enzymelike assembly. The researchers then showed that the synthetic cluster catalyzes reduction of H+ to H2--currently with poor efficiency, but they hope this can eventually be improved.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Designer protein’s units communicate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Best Effort Yet To Make Direct Methane Fuel Cell A Reality
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Newfound Enzyme Could Aid Synthesis

"In addition to advancing our understanding of the natural biological system, the availability of an active, free-standing analog of the H-cluster may enable us to develop useful electrocatalytic materials for application in, for example, reversible hydrogen fuel cells," the researchers write. "Platinum is currently the preferred electrocatalyst for such applications but is expensive, limited in availability, and, in the long term, unsustainable." Reports on the hydrogen economy and fuel cells published in 2003 by the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.K. Department of Transport emphasized the long-term need to replace platinum or minimize its use in hydrogen-fuel-cell systems.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE