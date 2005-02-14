Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Kemira Embarks on Buying Spree

Two big purchases follow a year of portfolio pruning by Finnish firm

by PATRICIA SHORT
February 14, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Lindholm
[+]Enlarge
Credit: IMAGE KEMIRA PHOTO
Credit: IMAGE KEMIRA PHOTO

ACQUISITIONS

Finnish chemical producer Kemira has embarked on an acquisition spree, spending roughly $640 million on purchases in Finland and the Netherlands.

Kemira wrapped up a divestiture program last year, raising nearly $160 million by selling its calcium chloride, color-tinting systems, and fine chemicals businesses. It also spun off its fertilizer business. The sales left the company free to concentrate on what it sees as its four core areas of pulp and paper chemicals, water treatment chemicals, industrial chemicals, and paints and coatings.

Last week, Kemira announced it would spend close to $450 million to buy compatriot firm Finnish Chemicals, which dubs itself a leading global producer of chemicals for the pulp industry. Its main products are sodium chlorate, sodium hydroxide, chlorine dioxide, and sodium borohydride; more than 80% of its output goes to pulp and paper production around the world.

The purchase will raise Kemira's sales of pulp and paper chemicals to more than $1 billion per year, according to Juhani Lindholm, president of the firm's pulp and paper chemicals business. At that rate, the company will be the world's second largest supplier of such chemicals, behind Ciba Specialty Chemicals.

Separately, Kemira has agreed to spend $190 million to purchase Netherlands-based Verdugt, which produces formic, propionic, acetic, and lactic acids and derivatives at sites in the Netherlands and Spain. Kemira says the acquisition will strengthen its European position in organic acids and give it a leading position in formic acid in the U.S. The company says the combined business will be a clear world leader in organic salts for pharmaceutical, general industry, and food preservation applications.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Kemira exits oil and gas chemicals
BASF Will Sell Starch Business
BASF Sells Feed Premix Facilities

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE