National Chemistry Olympiad Seeks Mentors

The ACS-sponsored U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad program is currently seeking high school educators to serve as mentors. Successful applicants would serve a three-year term; in addition to helping conduct the national study camp for high school students at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado in June of 2006, 2007, and 2008, mentors generally accompany the four U.S. student competitors to the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) during their second and third years of service. They also serve as members of the IChO jury during the competition, which will be held in Lithuania in 2007 and Hungary in 2008.
Most students attending the study camp have completed advanced placement chemistry or an equivalent, so instruction at the camp is beyond the normal level of high school chemistry courses. The curriculum also includes considerable laboratory work. Therefore, applicants should have a broad background in both theoretical and descriptive chemistry with classroom experience and should demonstrate involvement with students in special projects or activities. ACS pays all expenses and travel costs, as well as an honorarium.
An application can be obtained at http://chemistry.org/education/olympiad.html or by requesting one from the American Chemical Society, USNCO Office, 1155--16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; (202) 872-6328; e-mail: olympiad@acs.org. The deadline for completed applications is Feb. 28; applicants must also arrange to have three letters of reference forwarded to Cecilia Hernandez by March 4 to the above address. For more information, call Hernandez at (202) 872-6169.--
