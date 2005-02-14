Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Open Source for Virtual Screening

Free database gives researchers access to dock-ready commercial compounds

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
February 14, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

CURATORS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY VEENA L. THOMAS/UCSF
Shoichet (right) and Irwin prepare ZINC database compounds for docking.
Credit: PHOTO BY VEENA L. THOMAS/UCSF
Shoichet (right) and Irwin prepare ZINC database compounds for docking.

COMPUTATIONAL CHEMISTRY

Call it the Linux of molecular databases. Chemists have unveiled a new online collection of 2.7 million commercially available compounds, already prepared for use in docking programs--and it's free.

ZINC, which stands for ZINC Is Not Commercial, provides a much-needed resource for scientists in search of drug discovery leads, say its creators, associate professor Brian K. Shoichet and assistant adjunct professor John J. Irwin of the pharmaceutical chemistry department at the University of California, San Francisco [J. Chem. Inf. Model., 45, 177 (2005)].

Academic researchers have largely been limited to expensive commercial databases, such as the Available Chemicals Directory from Molecular Design Ltd. and ChemNavigator's database.

Free compound databases are beginning to crop up, however, such as Ligand.Info, ChemBank, and PubChem. But the compounds in many of these still aren't presented in a way that's easy to use in docking programs, and the databases require a lot of updating and maintenance, Shoichet says.

Funded by NIH, and with the agreement of chemical companies like Sigma-Aldrich and Pharmeks, ZINC can be used with numerous docking programs. Shoichet and Irwin have produced three-dimensional structures from two-dimensional information, weeded out insoluble forms, and calculated properties such as protonation states and number of rotatable bonds.

ZINC is generating positive responses from researchers like Heather A. Carlson, assistant medicinal chemistry professor at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. With its tools for mining data, ZINC makes screening more accessible, she says. "As far as free resources go, there's nothing like this."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The rise of subscription-based AI platforms for drug discovery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Millions Of Zeolite Compounds Computed
Probing More Of That Vast Chemical Space

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE