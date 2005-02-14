Academe

PHILADELPHIA UNIVERSITY

Philadelphia

Stephen S. Hirsch has been appointed research professor and executive director of the Laboratory for Engineered Human Protection. Hirsch is the inventor of a fireproof fabric worn by U.S. astronauts in the Apollo missions. He holds a B.S. in chemistry from Polytechnic University, Brooklyn, N.Y., and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Maryland.

POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Stavroula Sofou has started as assistant professor of chemical engineering. She spent three years as a research fellow at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, studying drug delivery for internal radiation therapy and novel liposomes for targeted cancer therapy of micrometastases. Sofou received a B.S. in chemical engineering from National Technical University of Athens and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Columbia University.

SCRIPPS RESEARCH INSTITUTE

La Jolla, Calif.

William R. Roush has been hired as professor of chemistry, executive director of medicinal chemistry, and associate dean of the Florida graduate programs. He will be based at the institute's new facility in Palm Beach County, Fla. An associate editor of the Journal of the American Chemical Society, Roush has taught at MIT; Indiana University; and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Harvard University.

Associations

SYNTHETIC ORGANIC CHEMICAL MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION (SOCMA)

Washington, D.C.

Michael DeRuosi, president of Rhodia's Home, Personal Care & Industrial Ingredients enterprise, has been reelected as chairman of SOCMA. He joined Rhodia's senior management team in 2000 when Rhodia acquired Albright & Wilson Co., where DeRuosi held the role of executive vice president of Albright & Wilson plc. DeRuosi holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Rhode Island and an M.B.A. from the Citadel, Charleston, S.C.

TRI/PRINCETON

Princeton, N.J.

Yash K. Kamath has been named editor of Textile Research Journal. He joined TRI in 1972 as a polymer and colloid chemist, and he is currently a research director in the areas of hair chemistry and physics, finish analysis, textile science, and carpet performance. Kamath graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Ph.D. in physical chemistry.

Business

CHEMICAL SYNTHESIS SERVICES

Craigavon, Ireland

Denis Geffroy has started as senior business manager. He has worked as an export sales executive at Ubichem, a business development manager for Europe at Chirotech Technology, and most recently as a commercial manager for catalysis and chiral technologies at Johnson Matthey. Geffroy holds a B.S. in organic chemistry from the University of Sussex, in England.

Scott Stanley has been appointed director of business development. Previously he held the same position at Ricerca Biosciences. Stanley has also served as a project leader in bioinformatics at Genaissance Pharmaceuticals. He received a B.S. in zoology from the University of California and a Ph.D. in genetics from Cornell University.

DEGUSSA CORP.

Parsippany, N.J.

Heather Heinrich has joined the exclusive synthesis and catalysts business as regional account manager. Her work experience includes the position of regional sales manager at Ametek's chemical products division and the role of process engineer at a petroleum refinery. Heinrich earned a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware, Newark, and she is currently attending the executive M.B.A. program there.

Stefan Uhrlandt has been named director of technical marketing for the advanced fillers and pigments business. A Degussa employee since 1995, he was most recently technical market manager for silica and silicates. Uhrlandt earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Hannover, in Germany.

OTHER COMPANIES

Naveen N. Anand has been appointed vice president of corporate and business development at Hybridon, Cambridge, Mass. Most recently, Anand was vice president of business development at Shire Biologics, and he has held a similar position at Procyon Biopharma. He earned an M.B.A. from the University of Toronto and a Ph.D. in natural sciences from the University of Cambridge.

William R. (Bob) Beltz has been named industry marketing manager for the microfluidics division of MFIC Corp., Newton, Mass. He brings more than 20 years' experience in marketing at companies such as Applied Biosystems, DuPont, Schleicher & Schuell, and NEN. Beltz also led Biotechnology Associates, his own firm, where he provided consulting services to biotechnology companies. He received a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Florida State University.

Don F. Kumamoto has joined Fish & Richardson P.C., Redwood, Calif., as "of counsel" in the litigation group of the Silicon Valley, Calif., office. He was most recently vice president of intellectual property and IP litigation for Applied Materials Inc. Before that, Kumamoto worked as a litigation partner at Morrison & Foerster and a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division. He holds a B.S. in chemistry and a J.D. degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Ph.D. in theoretical chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Rob Quarles has been named director of corporate sales in North America at Buckman Laboratories, Memphis. Before coming to Buckman in 2001, Quarles worked at Hercules and then Callaway Chemicals, where he managed the pulp and paper group before and after the company merged with Vulcan Performance Chemicals.

