Environment

Chemistry on Tv

Chemistry episode is part of '100 Greatest Discoveries in Science' series

by William G. Schulz
January 14, 2005
HEALTHY HOST
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF CHEMICAL HERITAGE FOUNDATION
Chemical Heritage Foundation President Arnold Thackray tours the CHF offices in Philadelphia with Bill Nye, host of the Science Channel's "100 Greatest Discoveries in Science" series, for an episode that features chemistry.
COMMUNICATING SCIENCE

As part of its series “The 100 Greatest Discoveries in Science,” the Discovery Channel’s Science Channel will broadcast an episode on chemistry, featuring the Chemical Heritage Foundation (CHF) as well as Nobel Laureates Richard E. Smalley and Dudley R. Herschbach. The episode airs on Jan. 19 at 8 PM, and it will be rebroadcast throughout the week; the episode may also air later in the year on the main Discovery Channel.

If you want to subscribe to the Science Channel, log onto http://science.discovery.com or call your local cable company for details on how to subscribe. Also, check for more details on the CHF website: http://www.chemheritage.org.

If you live in the Philadelphia area and would like to see the episode on chemistry, bring your lunch and be at the CHF offices by noon on Thursday, Jan. 20. Directions are available on the CHF website.

