Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Kavli Prizes Carry Handsome Reward

New awards will honor nanoscience, neuroscience, and astrophysics

by Bethany Halford
May 5, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Kavli
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF KAVLI FOUNDATION
Credit: COURTESY OF KAVLI FOUNDATION

Scientists will soon have a shot at a new $1 million prize, thanks to physicist-turned-businessman-turned-philanthropist Fred Kavli.

Beginning in 2008, the Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Kavli Foundation will biennially award three Kavli Prizes of $1 million each to scientists working in the foundation’s scientific focus areas—nanoscience, neuroscience, and astrophysics. The foundation has already set up Kavli research institutes at 10 major universities and created six endowed professorships dedicated to these fields.

Kavli, who established the foundation in 2000 and currently serves as its chairman, says the prizes are intended to “reward scientists who often make significant contributions to society yet spend their entire careers in obscurity.”

During this week’s formal announcement of the new honors in Oslo, Norway, Kavli told reporters that he thinks the Kavli Prizes have the potential to be “more daring” than the Nobel Prizes. While the Nobels are arguably science’s most coveted honor, they are often awarded to scientists decades after their breakthrough research. Kavli believes that his awards would recognize more current scientific advancements.

“I’m hopeful the Kavli Prizes will help to bring science and scientists a little bit of recognition and attention,” Kavli says. “After all, look at what a great job the Nobel Prizes have done in educating people.”

Like Nobel Laureates, winners of the Kavli Prize will claim their awards at a ceremony in Scandinavia. The new prize, however, will be awarded in Kavli’s native Norway, rather than Sweden, where the scientific Nobels are presented. Recipients will be determined by an international panel of distinguished scientists and administered by Norway’s Academy of Science & Letters, Ministry of Education & Research, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

HIST Award to Ursula Klein
2011 ACS National Award Winners Landing Page

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE