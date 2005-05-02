Zafra Lerman Honored in U.k.

CHEMICAL EDUCATION
Chemist Zafra M. Lerman, distinguished professor of science and public policy and head of the Institute for Science Education & Science Communication at Columbia College Chicago, received the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) Nyholm Award at the University of Brighton, England, on April 27.
The award, which consists of a lectureship, a silver medal, an honorarium, and a certificate, is named after Australian-born Sir Ronald Nyholm (1917–71) who was president of the Chemical Society—a forerunner of RSC—in 1968 and professor of chemistry at University College, London.
Michael Gagan, president of RSC’s Education Division, presented the award to Lerman following a symposium on “The Broader Canvas of Chemical Education: The Contributions of History, Art, and Design.” Members of Nyholm’s family, American Chemical Society President-Elect E. Ann Nalley, and RSC President Simon Campbell were among the participants at the event.
The award citation notes Lerman’s outstanding contribution to chemical education in defining and developing methodology to utilize visual and performing arts activities in the teaching of chemistry. “An ebullient teacher, she has pioneered new educational techniques making science literacy available to young people everywhere and brought the joys of science to many thousands of students,” it adds.
In her Nyholm lecture at the symposium, Lerman described teaching methods developed at Columbia College that integrate science with art, music, drama, dance, sports, and cultural backgrounds. As part of her presentation, Lerman showed several videos illustrating the approach. One showed a drama written, acted, and filmed by college students depicting the interaction of sodium and chlorine. Written as a mock Shakespearean tragedy, Sodium, in the role of Romeo, gives his electron to Chlorine, in the role of Juliet, to make her his wife. They subsequently form table salt. Other students, representing water, take over the duo, and the bond breaks.
Lerman’s two-week lecture tour of Britain also includes lectures at universities in Reading, Exeter, York, and Aberdeen.
