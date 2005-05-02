Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Zafra Lerman Honored in U.k.

Chicago professor receives Nyholm Award for contributions to chemical education

by MICHAEL FREEMANTLE
May 2, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

IN BRIGHTON
[+]Enlarge
Credit: RSC PHOTO
Nalley (left) and Campbell congratulate Lerman (right) on receipt of Nyholm Award.
** ARGUS COMMERCIAL** DR. ZAFRA LERMAN (R) TO GIVE A PRESENTATION AT UNIVERSITY OF BRIGHTON, COCKCROFT BUILDING BRIAN EMSLEY 07867 993849
Credit: RSC PHOTO
Nalley (left) and Campbell congratulate Lerman (right) on receipt of Nyholm Award.

CHEMICAL EDUCATION

Chemist Zafra M. Lerman, distinguished professor of science and public policy and head of the Institute for Science Education & Science Communication at Columbia College Chicago, received the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) Nyholm Award at the University of Brighton, England, on April 27.

The award, which consists of a lectureship, a silver medal, an honorarium, and a certificate, is named after Australian-born Sir Ronald Nyholm (1917–71) who was president of the Chemical Society—a forerunner of RSC—in 1968 and professor of chemistry at University College, London.

Michael Gagan, president of RSC’s Education Division, presented the award to Lerman following a symposium on “The Broader Canvas of Chemical Education: The Contributions of History, Art, and Design.” Members of Nyholm’s family, American Chemical Society President-Elect E. Ann Nalley, and RSC President Simon Campbell were among the participants at the event.

The award citation notes Lerman’s outstanding contribution to chemical education in defining and developing methodology to utilize visual and performing arts activities in the teaching of chemistry. “An ebullient teacher, she has pioneered new educational techniques making science literacy available to young people everywhere and brought the joys of science to many thousands of students,” it adds.

In her Nyholm lecture at the symposium, Lerman described teaching methods developed at Columbia College that integrate science with art, music, drama, dance, sports, and cultural backgrounds. As part of her presentation, Lerman showed several videos illustrating the approach. One showed a drama written, acted, and filmed by college students depicting the interaction of sodium and chlorine. Written as a mock Shakespearean tragedy, Sodium, in the role of Romeo, gives his electron to Chlorine, in the role of Juliet, to make her his wife. They subsequently form table salt. Other students, representing water, take over the duo, and the bond breaks.

Lerman’s two-week lecture tour of Britain also includes lectures at universities in Reading, Exeter, York, and Aberdeen.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Peter Schultz wins 2022 A. I. Scott Medal for Excellence in Biological Chemistry Research
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tess Award to Shanti Swarup; call for nominations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Florida Award to Kevin Smith

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE