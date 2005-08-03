Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Access Industries Closes Basell Buy

Deal is called the largest leveraged buyout in chemical history

by Alexander H. Tullo
August 3, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

ASSETS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASELL PHOTO
Basell's operations include this polypropylene plant in Bayport, Texas.
Credit: BASELL PHOTO
Basell's operations include this polypropylene plant in Bayport, Texas.

Less than three months after the original agreement was signed, Access Industries has completed its purchase of the Basell polyolefins joint venture from BASF and Shell Chemicals for $5.4 billion.

Access is an equity investment firm founded and led by Ukrainian-born, U.S.-educated financier Len Blavatnik. It has invested in industries such as oil, coal, aluminum, telecommunications, media, and real estate.

Access says the deal is the largest leveraged buyout the chemical industry has ever seen and the largest acquisition in the industry in the past five years. “I see opportunities to enhance competitiveness, operational efficiency, and financial performance,” Bravatnik said upon completion of the deal.

The Chatterjee Group, which controls India’s Haldia Petrochemicals, a Basell polypropylene technology licensee, wanted to participate in the deal but was unable to put up the needed equity.

Basell generated profits of about $175 million on sales of $8.2 billion in 2004. It is the world’s largest polypropylene maker, with 7.8 million tons of annual capacity, and the largest polyethylene producer in Europe. It is also a world leader in polypropylene licensing; 40% of installed capacity worldwide uses Basell technologies such as Spheripol.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Shell’s Montell unit with BASF’s Targor polyolefins business, Basell lost money in two of its first three years of operation. “Basell is much stronger today compared to when the company was formed,” says Volker Trautz, the firm’s CEO. “Despite the difficult first years of operation, Basell has already demonstrated success in reducing debt.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ADNOC reportedly makes bid for Covestro
Elementis mulls sale of chromium unit
New names for familiar specialty chemicals businesses

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE