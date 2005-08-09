Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Failing Grade for High School Labs

National Research Council says science labs need considerable improvement

by Sophie L. Rovner
August 9, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: © 2005 NATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCES
Credit: © 2005 NATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCES

A new report on high school science labs puts it bluntly: “The quality of current laboratory experiences is poor for most students.” Published by the National Research Council (NRC), the report blames the ineffectual nature of most lab instruction on such factors as inadequate facilities, lack of teacher motivation, pressure from state standards to cover too many topics, and a disconnect with the subject matter being taught in the classroom.

REFORMER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF DAVID LICATA/PACIFICA HIGH SCHOOL
Students should learn both the content and method of science, Licata says.
Credit: COURTESY OF DAVID LICATA/PACIFICA HIGH SCHOOL
Students should learn both the content and method of science, Licata says.

What’s to be done? David P. Licata, a member of the committee that prepared the report, advises teachers to stay away from cookbook-type labs that direct students step by step through a series of lab experiences. Licata, who teaches chemistry at Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, Calif., recommends that teachers instead encourage students to use their own developing scientific skills to decide how to approach a problem in the lab.

“At the same time as we’re teaching chemistry content we’re also trying to help students learn how to think about the nature of science,” he says. “Students not only need to know content, but we hope that they will understand what science is and how science is done.”

The report also recommends better integration of lab experiences with lectures, reading, and discussion, as well as more thorough preparation of instructors so that they can take on these added responsibilities.

The path that reform should take, however, is obscured by the paucity of data about the effectiveness of alternative approaches to lab instruction, according to the committee members. They suggest that educators devise methods to evaluate learning outcomes so that they can find out for sure which approaches work best.

The NRC study—“America’s Lab Report: Investigations in High School Science”—is available online at books.nap.edu/catalog/11311.html or by calling (202) 334-3313 or (800) 624-6242.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US physical science education by the numbers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Quiz: Suppressing wildfires with chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE