Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Fine Chemicals Weigh on Rhodia

Company is another to become disenchanted with troubled sector

by PATRICIA SHORT
August 10, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

FOR SALE?
[+]Enlarge
Credit: RHODIA PHOTO
Business at this plant in Annan, Scotland, isn’t enough to turn around Rhodia Pharma Solutions.
Credit: RHODIA PHOTO
Business at this plant in Annan, Scotland, isn’t enough to turn around Rhodia Pharma Solutions.

Rhodia has become the latest European chemical maker to grapple with its financially troubled fine chemicals operations. The French company has just written off $125 million in the value of its Rhodia Pharma Solutions unit, giving the firm an operating loss of $85 million for the second quarter rather than a profit of nearly $40 million.

The business “has not demonstrated the expected signs of improvement; therefore, a strong focus is now on delivering a sustainable long-term solution,” the company said in reporting its first-half results.

Rhodia CEO Jean-Pierre Clamadieu once headed the pharma business and stayed committed to it during an earlier round of restructuring. Now, though, he says Rhodia will be studying all options for subtracting the unit and its losses from the company balance sheet, including selling or drastically restructuring it. Any action will exclude Rhodia’s profitable bulk aspirin and acetaminophen operations.

Rhodia’s problems in pharmaceutical chemicals stem from its acquisition of ChiRex in 2000. The purchase—the largest of several that Rhodia made around that time—was celebrated with champagne. But in the years since, structural problems have beset companies throughout the fine chemicals sector. This spring, for example, Lanxess decided to split off its loss-making fine chemicals operations into a stand-alone company.

Lanxess and Rhodia are reacting to the imbalance between supply and demand in the fine chemicals and custom manufacturing industry that has developed since 2000, observes Peter Pollak, a fine chemicals business consultant.

The push by large chemical companies into the business of custom producing active ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry was based on a false assumption, Pollak concludes. Despite various predictions, pharmaceutical companies have not turned to custom manufacturers but have largely done their own drug manufacturing, with some even making sizable investments to expand production capacity.

The result: a fine chemicals sector that, with a few exceptions, is deeply unprofitable because of overcapacity and price competition from lower cost producers in Asia and elsewhere.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US government shutdown by the numbers: NSF grant proposals and fellowship applications
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cipla Readies Avian Flu Drug
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural Disaster Impacts Chemical Enterprise

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE