Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

In Search of Bioactive Shapes

Metal complexes that mimic the shapes of natural products show unique properties

by A. Maureen Rouhi
August 31, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

HIGHLY POTENT
[+]Enlarge
This ruthenium complex—inspired by staurosporine—binds glycogen synthase kinase 3 with low nanomolar affinity.
This ruthenium complex—inspired by staurosporine—binds glycogen synthase kinase 3 with low nanomolar affinity.

Natural products are classic inspirations for, and indeed sources of, therapeutic agents, but they are scarce and often painstaking to make by synthetic means. At the American Chemical Society national meeting this week in Washington, D.C., Eric Meggers of the University of Pennsylvania demonstrated that simple metal complexes could replicate the unique activities of natural products.

The key to a natural product’s bioactivity often is a defined shape complementing the pocket of a protein, Meggers said. Rigid, defined shapes, he showed, are easily achieved with complexes built from a central metal core. Several ruthenium complexes his group has designed to mimic the shape of staurosporine have proven to be potent and selective inhibitors of protein kinases, including glycogen synthase kinase 3.

GSK-3 is part of a signaling pathway that is involved in the formation of the body axis in frog embryos, Meggers explained. A second body axis develops when GSK-3 is inhibited. Indeed, when the GSK-3-inhibiting ruthenium complex was injected into a developing frog embryo, it developed into a two-headed tadpole, he said.

That experiment, Meggers noted, verifies that the metal complex works in a biological environment with no obvious effect on cells or organisms other than what is expected when it hits its intended target. This point is important, he told C&EN, because metal-containing compounds for therapeutics are perceived to be high risk. Although Meggers is not necessarily looking for therapeutic agents, he believes that metal complexes with defined shapes have therapeutic potential.

Meggers said his approach of “morphing natural products into metal complexes” is validated by its inclusion in Penn’s Center for Molecular Discovery, part of the National Institutes of Health’s initiative to support discovery of molecular probes. At the moment, his group participates by taking initial hits from the screening of organic-compound libraries and improving their properties by transforming them into rigid metal complexes.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US government shutdown by the numbers: NSF grant proposals and fellowship applications

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE