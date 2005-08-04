Sparking Science Enthusiasm

COMMUNITY OUTREACH
Two chemical companies are welcoming students and teachers into their facilities this summer as part of an effort to give back to the community. Ciba Specialty Chemicals and Arkema Inc. hope their outreach will help to bring along the next generation of scientists--or at least foster a greater appreciation for the sciences in the general public.
Last week, Ciba wrapped up its 16th annual High School Chemistry Institute, which it describes as a “two-week crash course in chemistry.” The firm hosted 24 of the U.S.’s top high school chemistry students for lectures and hands-on science experiments at Irvington High School in Irvington, N.Y., and at company facilities in Newport, Del., and Tarrytown, N.Y.
Local high school teachers, college professors, and Ciba personnel taught the students about topics such as the synthesis of indigo, aspirin analysis, and intermolecular attraction. The students also got a sense of the business world by designing their own companies and products.
“This program provides students with an opportunity to see how lab-based chemistry relates directly to the innovative and essential products they use every day,” Ciba spokesman Scott Tew says.
Arkema’s Science Teacher Program brings elementary school teachers from across the U.S. to the firm’s manufacturing and research facilities for a week of science training with Arkema research scientists. Spokeswoman Jane Crawford says the program provides the teachers with “hands-on lessons and custom-created science kits that give them tools to make learning fun.” The kits can serve as the basis for eight weeks of curriculum and are meant to get students excited about science. They explore subjects ranging from ecosystems to electric circuits to mixtures and solutions.
By the end of August, Arkema will conclude its 10th annual program. More than 700 teachers—selected from a group nominated by school principals—have participated over the years. They, in turn, have taught more than 40,000 students, many from socioeconomically disadvantaged homes, the company notes.
