Carbon Budget Woes

New research is casting doubt on conventional thinking about the carbon budget. Each year, as fossil fuels are burned and tropical forests are cut, roughly one-third of the emitted carbon dioxide remains in the atmosphere, one-third dissolves in oceans, and the remainder goes into terrestrial ecosystems. On the basis of past findings, scientists have assumed that forest ecosystems would continue to absorb about one-third of the emitted CO 2 , even as atmospheric levels increase.



James Heath, a biologist at Lancaster University, in the U.K., and his colleagues have found, however, that as the CO 2 concentration in the air rises, the potential of forest ecosystems to absorb CO 2 —and thereby slow global warming—may be much less than previously thought (Science 2005, 309, 1711).

Heath and his coworkers cultivated 500 trees of six European species under four CO 2 levels: ambient (about 380 ppm) for control trees, and 480, 580, and 680 ppm. All species grew faster under elevated CO 2, but trees cultivated in 580- and 680-ppm CO 2 sequestered roughly 40% less carbon in the soil than did controls. “This is the first study using a wide range of tree species to show that, while trees may take up more CO 2 as levels in the atmosphere rise, less may end up being stored in soil” from various root processes, Heath says.