Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Grant Agencies Move to Assist Researchers

Programs are being set up to help scientists displaced by natural disaster

by David J. Hanson
September 14, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The aftermath of Hurricane Katrina has created many disruptions, including problems for scientists and students with ongoing projects. As universities and colleges are struggling to come to grips with these problems, federal agencies are responding with programs to help researchers at this most difficult time.

The Department of Energy has announced a Temporary Educational Matching Program that it hopes will create opportunities for students and researchers displaced by the hurricane to work at other institutions. The Office of Science has set up a clearinghouse through DOE’s Oak Ridge Institute for Science & Education to match displaced individuals with host grant recipients. Several DOE laboratories also have made space available to researchers impacted by the hurricane. More information is available at http://www.orau.gov/doeedrelief.

The National Science Foundation is also moving to ensure continuity of research and education in the projects it supports in the damaged Gulf Coast region. It has extended deadlines for awards that had been set to expire Oct. 1 and is working to transfer awards for faculty and students forced to temporarily change institutions. The agency asks that any investigator affected by the hurricane call his or her program officer as soon as feasible to discuss how each NSF-sponsored project has been impacted. A telephone hotline for questions has been set up at (800) 381-1532, as well as an e-mail address: katrina@nsf.gov.

The National Institutes of Health also specifies that awardees contact their program officers if impacted by the hurricane. It says it will consider requests for extensions in time of awards, as well as supplements to awards, including for personnel costs and replacement of equipment. Some answers to researchers’ questions are on a website at grants.nih.gov/grants/katrina/index.htm. Another point of contact is the NIH Grants Hurricane Recovery office by e-mail: nihghr@nih.gov or phone at (301) 435-0949.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US government allows grant funding flexibility during coronavirus outbreak
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ongoing US government shutdown strikes chemistry
U.S. National Institutes of Health backs off funding limits for researchers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE