C&EN Online is beginning to compile a list of resources for students and educators whose work has been disrupted by Hurricane Katrina. We will add more information as it becomes available. To list a program, please contact ACS News Editor Linda Raber—l_raber@acs.org—with details. We are particularly interested in listing online learning resources for undergraduates.
Campusrelief.org has compiled a list of institutions offering enrollment to displaced students as well as other resources.
The Sloan Consortium is working to organize online resources in all subject areas. The consortium needs help in identifying courses and educators to teach them. Classes are expected to begin in about one month. More information is on www.sloansemester.org.
Blackboard Inc. is providing affected academic institutions with an online home for their Fall 2005 e-Learning Programs at no cost. Through the program, institutions impacted by Katrina can quickly get their e-learning programs up and running on a hosted server at no cost. Call (800) 424-9299 ext. 2594 or e-mail katrinarelief@blackboard.com.
Purdue University is offering several of its chemistry courses as podcasts. See boilercast.itap.purdue.edu:1013/Boilercast for details.
Drexel University is offering several chemistry courses as podcasts. See drexel-coas-elearning.wikispaces.org/podcast for details. Also see drexel-coas-elearning.blogspot.com and drexel-coas-talks-mp3-podcast.blogspot.com. Drexel may offer credit for these courses.
Bryn Mawr College is offering podcasts of a quantum chemistry course. Visit chemistry221.blogspot.com.
List of podcasts. Students can subscribe to the podcasts for various courses through Apple iTunes. The software is free and can be downloaded from Apple for either PC or Mac. Subscribing is also free. To find a course, go to itunes.com and click on Podcasts, then Education, Higher Education.
