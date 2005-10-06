Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Nih Names Director's Pioneer Awardees

Agency reveals 2005 high-risk, potentially high-impact medical research grant winners

by Susan R. Morrissey
October 6, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

NIH announced 13 new recipients of the agency’s Director’s Pioneer Award at its first annual NIH Director’s Pioneer Award Symposium on Sept. 29. The awards—first granted last year (C&EN, Oct. 4, 2004, page 20)—include a prize of $500,000 per year in direct costs for five years to pursue innovative and high-risk approaches to major challenges in biomedical research.

“The scientists we recognize with Pioneer Awards have far-ranging ideas that hold the potential to make truly extraordinary contributions to many fields of medical research,” NIH Director Elias A. Zerhouni said.

Among this year’s recipients is biochemist Pehr A. B. Harbury, associate professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, who studies chemical evolution of small molecules. Harbury is also a 2005 MacArthur Fellow (C&EN, Sept. 26, page 10). Other awardees will pursue work in areas such as neuroscience, stem cell biology, and technology development. For more details about the award, including 2005 and 2004 winners, go online to nihroadmap.nih.gov/pioneer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

NIH Funds More High-Risk Research
Transformative Research At NIH
NIH Supports Transformative Research

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE