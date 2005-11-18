Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

DuPont Accused of Inaction on Fluorochemical

Former employee says firm failed to address exposure to compound that breaks down into PFOA

by Cheryl Hogue
November 18, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

ALLEGATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY CHERYL HOGUE
Evers says DuPont did not take action after a 1987 study showed that unsafe levels of one of its fluorinated telomers had leaked out of paper coated with the grease-resistant product.
Credit: PHOTO BY CHERYL HOGUE
Evers says DuPont did not take action after a 1987 study showed that unsafe levels of one of its fluorinated telomers had leaked out of paper coated with the grease-resistant product.

DuPont failed to act after a 1987 study showed that a fluorochemical used to coat food containers migrated from paper at unsafe levels, according to a former company scientist and an internal corporate document.

The product in question, Zonyl RP, is a mixture of short fluorinated polymers. It breaks down into perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), says former DuPont researcher Glenn Evers. PFOA is a persistent compound increasingly found in the blood of people and wildlife around the world. Science advisers to EPA have preliminarily determined that PFOA is a likely human carcinogen (C&EN, July 4, page 5).

Zonyl RP is used to repel grease on paper and paperboard products in contact with food, such as pizza box liners and microwave popcorn bags. FDA allows up to 0.2 ppm of the chemical to move into food from paper coated with the compound, Evers told reporters on Nov. 16.

A 1987 DuPont internal memo, released on Nov. 16 by the Environmental Working Group, shows that in a test run by a contract laboratory, 0.62 ppm of Zonyl RP migrated out of coated paper and into water placed on the paper’s surface. DuPont could have warned its customers or switched to either of two new grease-repelling products it was developing, Evers alleges, but it did not.

A statement from DuPont says Zonyl RP is safe for consumer use and that the company has complied with FDA regulations regarding the product. Zonyl RP “is a very small part of DuPont’s paper-coating business,” the company adds.

DuPont and Evers both say he lost his job in a downsizing in 2002 after 22 years at the firm. Evers, a researcher who specialized in fluorotelomers for coating paper, characterizes himself as a “company man.” He says DuPont targeted him for a layoff after he voiced concerns about the safety of Zonyl RP. He recently filed suit against the company seeking to “set the record straight” about the loss of his job, says his attorney, Herbert G. Feuerhake.

Since he lost his job, Evers, now a consultant, has testified as an unpaid expert witness in two civil cases against DuPont.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. class-action case targets nine PFAS makers
DuPont faces more legal liabilities for cleanups
PFOA Probe Ends Without Charges

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE