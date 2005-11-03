Merck Wins Vioxx Case

Merck & Co. won a victory in its battle over the painkiller Vioxx when a New Jersey state court jury returned a verdict rejecting the claims of an Idaho man who suffered a heart attack after taking Vioxx. The case is the second involving the drug to go to court. In the first case, in Texas, a jury awarded the widow of a Vioxx patient $253 million in damages. Merck general counsel Kenneth C. Frazier said that “there will be other Vioxx trials, and we will vigorously defend them one by one over the coming years.”
