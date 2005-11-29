Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Tooth Whiteners Weaken Enamel

Study suggests surface-bleaching agents may be detrimental to teeth's nanomechanical properties

by Bethany Halford
November 29, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

WEAKER TEETH
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Dickinson
After whitening treatment, nanoindentation makes a deep mark in the weakened tooth enamel—indicated by the dark triangle in this scanning probe micrograph. The treatment has also stripped away some of the tooth so that its microstructure is visible.
Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Dickinson
After whitening treatment, nanoindentation makes a deep mark in the weakened tooth enamel—indicated by the dark triangle in this scanning probe micrograph. The treatment has also stripped away some of the tooth so that its microstructure is visible.

Brightening up your pearly whites may give you a healthier looking smile, but according to a new study, the bleaching process may actually be weakening your teeth.

Michelle E. Dickinson, a staff scientist with Minneapolis-based instrument maker Hysitron, found that over-the-counter and professional dental bleaching solutions reduce the hardness of tooth enamel by as much as 82%. Dickinson presented the research on Nov. 28 at the Materials Research Society meeting in Boston.

Before going to market, commercial tooth whiteners undergo safety testing. But Dickinson wondered if standard testing methods were really addressing how bleaching agents may be affecting the tooth’s surface.

Conventional testing of tooth strength and hardness is an average value taken over the entire tooth, Dickinson explains. Whitening products, however, act only upon a tooth’s surface, where they oxidize discolored enamel.

For her tests, Dickinson took extracted human teeth, coated them in clear nail polish, and then “opened little windows” in the varnish at different regions of the tooth’s surface. “I decided to study two parts of the tooth,” she said. “You only want the side of the tooth whitened—that’s the part that everyone sees—but the functional chewing surface could be affected by the bleach as well.”

Dickinson submitted the teeth to seven one-hour treatments—roughly equivalent to one week’s use—with a 10% carbamide peroxide solution that she purchased from a local drugstore. That concentration is standard for over-the-counter whitening products.

To mimic the prescription whiteners that dentists use, Dickinson prepared a 35% carbamide peroxide treatment. “I made my own solution because no one would give me any,” she said, adding that she consulted with dentists to get an accurate formulation.

Dickinson’s tests showed a dramatic decrease in tooth hardness. The over-the-counter whitener decreased tooth hardness by 22% on both regions of the tooth. “I thought that was pretty significant,” Dickinson told C&EN. Even more striking, the 35% carbamate peroxide solution decreased the hardness of the tooth’s chewing surface by a whopping 82%, from 5.09 gigapascals to 0.94 GPa, which, Dickinson said, is close to the hardness of dentin, the soft material beneath a tooth’s enamel.

Dickinson acknowledged that these results are preliminary and noted that  it’s theoretically possible that teeth could remineralize. She hopes to redo the studies with fluoride-containing artificial saliva to get results that more closely mimic teeth’s natural environment.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoparticle mouthwash could prevent tooth decay
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Multilayer coating could fight bacterial growth on plastic dental devices﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Multilayer coating helps plastic dental devices stay clear of bacteria

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE