Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Higher Oil Prices Forecast

World petroleum supplies will remain tight, but natural gas prices are expected to decline

by Glenn Hess
December 15, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) is predicting that crude oil prices will stay above the $50 per barrel mark far into the future, sparking increased demand for alternative sources of transportation fuel, such as ethanol and biodiesel.

The analysis reflects sharp changes from the administration's projections a year ago when it forecast that oil prices in constant dollars would decline to $31 per bbl by 2025. In its long-term outlook for 2006, EIA predicts that oil prices will rise to $54 per bbl in 2025 and $57 per bbl in 2030. Oil imports are expected to account for 60% of U.S. demand in 2025, down from the 68% forecast last year.

High oil prices will become a long-term fixture, EIA says, because the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are not expected to increase their combined production capacity as much as previously projected. As a result, world oil supplies will remain tight for several decades.

EIA believes, however, that average natural gas wellhead prices, which have soared to more than $14 per thousand cu ft in recent weeks, will drop below $4.50 per 1,000 cu ft by 2016 as increased drilling brings on new supplies and imports become more readily available. Natural gas prices are projected to gradually increase to more than $5.90 per 1,000 cu ft in 2030.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural Gas Gets Boost From Industry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural Gas Dominates U.S. Energy Projections
More Gas Means More Growth

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE