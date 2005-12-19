Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

House Approves Anwr Drilling

Debate over energy development in Alaskan refuge nears conclusion as key vote looms in Senate

by Glenn Hess
December 19, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

House lawmakers passed legislation early today authorizing oil and gas production in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). The 308-to-106 vote on the fiscal 2006 Defense Department appropriations bill clears the way for a pivotal battle on the Senate floor later this week.

The ANWR drilling provision was attached to a $453 billion Pentagon spending bill. Democrats complained that they were being forced to accept energy development in ANWR or risk voting against legislation that provides $50 billion for ongoing military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"There is something especially outrageous about the willingness of the majority party leadership to allow the Defense Department bill, in a time of war, to be held hostage to totally unrelated special interest items," said Rep. David R. Obey of Wisconsin, ranking Democrat on the Appropriations Committee.

But Resources Committee Chairman Richard W. Pombo (R-Calif.) said the vote to allow exploration and drilling on 2,000 acres of ANWR's 1.5 million-acre coastal plain represents "the largest potential increase of America's energy supplies and the biggest step toward energy independence" since Congress approved the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Authorization Act in 1973.

The wildlife refuge is believed to hold some 10 billion barrels of recoverable crude oil, the largest untapped oil deposit left onshore in the U.S. "When the Senate passes this bill, a nearly 20-year debate will be brought to a close and we will finally get to the business of meeting our energy demands with more American supplies," Pombo declared.

The ANWR provision would steer 80% of federal funds from lease sales authorized in the bill to state and local governments affected by Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma. It would also direct 20% of drilling royalties to the affected states.

Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid of Nevada threatened to use procedural tactics to slow debate in the Senate if the Republican leadership presses ahead. It's unclear whether drilling supporters would be able to muster the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster and force an up-or-down vote.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Congress Sends Bill On Keystone XL Pipeline To President
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
House Passes, Senate Introduces Helium Bills
Helium Bill Heads To Vote In House

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE