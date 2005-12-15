Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Roche Grants First Tamiflu License

Drugmaker also identifies 12 firms that may aid in production

by Jean-François Tremblay
December 15, 2005
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Roche has granted a sublicense to Shanghai Pharmaceutical, a state-owned company that is part of the China Worldbest Group, to produce the antiviral Tamiflu in the event of an avian flu pandemic. Roche says it will also proceed with detailed negotiations with 12 other companies that may play an unspecified role in improving the availability of Tamiflu.

But the Swiss company insists that it remains best able to supply global demand as its present capacity of 300 million treatments per year allows it to supply more than the orders it has received for 2006. "As yet, we have not identified anyone who could significantly speed up the agreed delivery timelines for the first half of 2006, but we have been able to identify partners to ensure against breakdowns in supply and partners to broaden geographic coverage," says William M. Burns, head of Roche's pharmaceutical division.

Other companies that are attempting to produce Tamiflu have faced difficulties in sourcing its key raw material, shikimic acid, which is extracted from Chinese star anis and is in short supply. Roche has a process to obtain shikimic acid by fermentation, but it does not say whether it will share the technology with licensees (C&EN, Aug. 29, page 22).

Tamiflu and GlaxoSmithKline's drug Relenza are the only known pharmaceuticals that may be effective in treating bird flu.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Merck to let other firms make its COVID-19 pill
Cipla licenses HIV drugs to Russia
AstraZeneca Acquires Chinese Generics Firm

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE