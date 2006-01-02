2006 Herty Award Nominations Sought

The ACS Georgia Section is soliciting nominations for the Charles Holmes Herty Medal. The medal is presented annually to recognize the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern region of the U.S. The award recipient is honored at a ceremony in late spring, and a gold medal (designed to commemorate the work of Herty) is awarded. Nominees may come from academic, government, or industrial settings, and must have resided or worked in the southeastern region for more than 10 years.
The deadline for submission of nominations for the 2006 award is Feb. 28. All nominators must complete the form at chemistry.gsu.edu/ACS/herty and follow subsequent instructions. Future solicitations, starting with the 2007 award, will be issued in mid-October with a mid-December deadline.
