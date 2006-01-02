Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

2006 Siegfried Medal Nominees Sought

January 2, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 1
The University of Zurich is seeking nominations for the 2006 Siegfried Medal Award in Chemical Methods Which Impact Process Chemistry. The award recognizes original research in chemical processes, carried out in academic and/or industrial laboratories, that influence the way process chemistry is conducted. The award consists of a gold medal, a bronze replica, and an honorarium.

Nomination packages should consist of a nominating letter identifying the contribution, explaining its importance, and elaborating in detail its impact on process chemistry; a curriculum vitae and list of publications for the nominee; and a focused set of supporting documents to substantiate the significance of the work (for example, seconding letter and one to three reprints or patents). Electronic submissions are requested in pdf format and should be submitted to Jay S. Siegel at jss@oci.unizh.ch before Feb. 15.

Winners will be announced in May, and the awards will be presented in September during the Siegfried Symposium at the University of Zurich. For more information, visit www.siegfried.ch.

