People

ACS Announces New Award For 2007

January 2, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 1
ACS has announced a new national award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry, sponsored by Prentice Hall Publishers. This award, which consists of $5,000, a certificate, and a plaque, will be presented in spring 2007.

The award recognizes outstanding contributions to experimental research that have increased our understanding of chemical pedagogy and led to improvements in our understanding of the teaching and learning of chemistry. The award is open to both U.S. citizens and citizens of other countries and will honor research contributions involving a significant body of work rather than a single project or contribution.

To submit a nomination, complete the nomination form for the candidate, include seconding letters as well as a copy of the candidate's biography, and submit the nomination packet to ACS. Detailed application procedures and electronic copies of the official forms are available at the ACS website: chemistry.org/awards. The deadline for all nominating material is Feb. 1.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

