BMS and Merck part over drug

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck have agreed to end a pact to develop the diabetes drug Pargluva following an October request by FDA for additional information on the drug's cardiovascular profile. Under the agreement, all rights to the drug revert to BMS, which says it is considering a range of options, including conducting additional studies or ending development of the drug. BMS told analysts last month that a delay in approval for Pargluva is among the factors that will defer growth at the company until 2007 (C&EN, Dec. 19, 2005, page 12).
