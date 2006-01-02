Honeywell Electronic Materials and Cabot Corp. have signed a global patent cross-license agreement regarding tantalum materials for the semiconductor industry. Tantalum is used as a barrier layer to prevent unwanted diffusion of copper.
ChemDiv has agreed to deliver a small-molecule compound library to ChemBioNet, a network of German research institutes. ChemDiv says the library will represent about 80% of the compounds in ChemBioNet.
J.M. Huber's CP Kelco unit has agreed to acquire Shandong Gold Millet Biological Products, a Chinese maker of the food thickener xanthan gum. Huber says the buy enlarges its xanthan gum capacity and allows it to better serve customers in Asia.
Henkel has opened a 65,000-sq-ft Adhesives & Sealants Technology Center in Madison Heights, Mich., at a cost of $8 million. It will serve automotive industry customers.
Bridgestone plans to build a 50,000-metric-ton-per-year styrene-butadiene plant in Guangdong province, China, for completion in 2008. The $100 million facility will supply rubber to satisfy an expected surge in demand for tires in China.
