Call For Nominations For Chirality Medal

Scientists are invited to submit a nomination for the 2006 Chirality Medal, instituted by the Società Chimica Italiana. The medal honors internationally recognized scientists who have made a distinguished contribution to all aspects of chirality.
The medal will be presented at Chirality 2006, the 18th International Symposium on Chirality (ISCD-18), to be held June 25-28, in Busan, South Korea. Letters of nomination may be e-mailed to Myung Ho Hyun, chair of Chirality 2006, at mhhyun@pusan.ac.kr. Materials must be received by March 1. For more information, visit www.chirality2006.org.
