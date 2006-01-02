DSM to expand fibers again

DSM plans to spend more than $20 million to build yet another high-performance polyethylene fiber line in Greenville, N.C. Production is expected to begin in mid-2007. At Greenville, over the past year, the firm committed to two other new fiber lines and a facility to make bullet-resistant fabric to satisfy demand from military and law enforcement agencies. DSM says the newest line will help it satisfy industrial customer demand for the fiber, also used in ropes, sports applications, and cut-resistant garments.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter