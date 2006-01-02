Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry

January 2, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Koide Photo
Sekiguchi
Credit: Koide Photo
Sekiguchi

Sponsored by Dow Corning

Chemistry professor Akira Sekiguchi of the University of Tsukuba, in Japan, has become renowned for his ability to make novel compounds of the heavier group 14 elements (silicon, germanium, and tin). In particular, he has become a wizard of silicon chemistry, converting target molecules that once existed only on paper into stable and fully characterizable compounds.

The growing list of silicon compounds he and his coworkers have created includes stable silyl radicals, cations, and anions, along with their heavier group 14 analogs; silicon analogs of triplet carbenes (silylenes); heterocyclic compounds and alkene analogs with silicon-germanium and other group 14 element double bonds; an alkyne analog with a silicon-silicon triple bond (disilyne); a silicon version of vinyllithium (disilenyllithium); and a stable, aromatic all-silicon ring (cyclotrisilenylium ion).

In 1995, most of these accomplishments were still challenging unsolved problems, notes chemistry professor Peter P. Gaspar of Washington University, St. Louis. But Sekiguchi's group has solved them all. "Sekiguchi is the most outstanding silicon chemist of the past decade, and he will remain an inspirational leader for many years to come," Gaspar says.

Silylenes, R2Si:, is one area where Sekiguchi has excelled. This class of compounds, discovered 30 years ago, was initially found to have different electronic properties from carbenes. While carbenes can take on singlet or triplet electronic ground states (with paired or unpaired nonbonding electrons, respectively), the silylenes were observed to assume only singlet ground states. In 2003, Sekiguchi succeeded in generating a silylene that had been predicted to have a triplet ground state, (R3Si)2Si:, where R = tert-butyl, and proving that it indeed was a triplet (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2003, 125, 4962).

Although double and triple bonds between two carbon atoms have been standard fare in chemistry for more than a century, it wasn't until the 1970s that double bonds between the heavier group 14 elements began to appear. Clever synthetic strategies using bulky organic substituents as stabilizing groups eventually led to all of the alkene and alkyne analogs from silicon to lead to be made, with one exception: a compound containing a silicon-silicon triple bond. Sekiguchi's group scored yet another coup in 2004 by making the first isolable disilyne, R3Si-Si≡Si-SiR3 (C&EN, Sept. 20, 2004, page 9).

Sekiguchi, 53, received bachelor's and master's degrees in chemistry from Gunma University, and a doctoral degree in chemistry in 1981 from the University of Tsukuba. He immediately began his career at Tsukuba, later spent a postdoctoral year (1986-87) at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and then returned to Japan to become an associate professor at Tohoku University. He assumed his current position as full professor at the University of Tsukuba in 1996.

He has written nearly 200 research papers and contributed to seven books. Among his honors and awards, Sekiguchi received the Japan IBM Science Award (1996), the Chemical Society of Japan Award for Creative Work (1997), the Bulletin of the Chemical Society of Japan Award (BCSJ Award) for outstanding research article (2001), and an Alexander von Humboldt Research Award (2004). He has served as an associate editor of the Bulletin of the Chemical Society of Japan, and he's currently an associate editor of Chemistry Letters and a member of the advisory board of Organometallics.

There will be an award address at the ACS national meeting in Atlanta before the Division of Organic Chemistry. A second award address and the award presentation will be held at the 39th Silicon Symposium during the ACS Central Regional Meeting in Frankenmuth, Mich., on May 16-20.—Steve Ritter

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE