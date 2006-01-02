Fuji acquires Avecia's inks

Fuji Photo Film has agreed to buy Avecia's ink-jet inks business for $260 million. Under the deal, due to be completed next month, Fuji acquires a plant and a research center in the U.K. and a plant in the U.S. Fuji sees the business, which employs 340 people, as a good fit with its existing specialty films and liquid-crystal display components businesses. The move also strengthens Fuji's know-how in technologies related to home printing of digital photographs. The acquisition will reportedly make Fuji the leading player in the ink-jet inks business, with a 45% share.
