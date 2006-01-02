Genzyme moves in gene therapy

Genzyme has acquired gene therapy assets from Avigen, including intellectual property related to treatments for Parkinson's disease and hemophilia. Genzyme made an up-front payment of $12 million and may make later milestone and royalty payments. Rich Gregory, Genzyme's head of research, says the purchase "reflects our commitment to achieve the medical advances that we believe are possible with this technology. Avigen says it is moving out of gene therapy into small-molecule therapeutics "that have a more established and predictable development process."
