The article on golf balls written by Jason Gorss contains factual errors. (C&EN, July 18, 2005, page 34). Gutta-percha is trans-1,4-polyisoprene. Trans-1,2-polyisoprene as written in the article is meaningless and structurally impossible. From sources on the Web, it also appears that the botanical information is incorrect: The 6th Edition of the Columbia Encyclopedia lists the source of gutta-percha as Palaquium gutta from East Asia and not sapodilla (Manikara zapota), originally from the Yucatan and grown around the world for its fruit. The U.S. Dispensatory lists the source as balata, the juice of the Bully tree (Mimusops balata Gaertner). Gutta-percha also has a use in dentistry, and balata (gum chicle) is also used in chewing gum. Effective science communication requires careful attention to science as well as to communication.
James A. Moore
Troy, N.Y.
Information from the American Chemical Society's 2004 Form 990 is now available to ACS members on chemistry.org. To access the information, please have your ACS membership number handy and follow these instructions: Log on to chemistry.org (you must be registered, a process that takes about a minute), click on the tab "ACS Members" at the top of the page, click on the item under "Member Information and Benefits" that reads "Compensation of ACS Officers and Key Employees," scroll to the bottom of the page, and click on "Request 2004 Compensation Schedules." Fill out your e-mail information, and, within a minute, you will receive an e-mail with an Adobe Acrobat PDF file.
