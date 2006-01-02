India's Tata buys British soda ash firm

Tata Chemicals has acquired a 63.5% stake in Brunner Mond, the former ICI soda ash business, for about $110 million. Tata is India's largest soda ash producer, while Brunner Mond is Europe's second largest producer and has operations in Kenya. The companies say the combined entity will be the world's third largest soda ash maker and the only producer of the alkali with plants on three continents.
