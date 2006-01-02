Lonza makes omega-3 buy

Lonza has acquired the docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) business of Celanese's Nutrinova unit. The deal includes Nutrinova's DHA know-how, patents, and registrations in major global markets. DHA, a fermentation-based ingredient derived from microalgae, is considered one of the most important omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids. Lonza says the buy expands its nutrition portfolio and brings it proprietary fermentation technology.
