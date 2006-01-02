Michael Fisher Wins 2005 Royal Medal

The Royal Society of London has announced that Michael E. Fisher, a professor at the University of Maryland, is the recipient of the 2005 Royal Medal. The honor recognizes Fisher's seminal contributions to wetting transitions, dislocation melting, and criticality in ionic solutions, as well as many other topics in statistical mechanics. Fisher received the medal during the anniversary meeting of the Royal Society in London on Nov. 30, 2005.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter