A PEEK at Victrex plans

Victrex plans to invest $130 million over the next three years to expand its polyether ether ketone (PEEK) specialty polymers business. Some $50 million will go to a second plant for PEEK powders at the company's headquarters site in England. The new plant will have capacity of 1,450 metric tons per year and open in late 2007. The existing plant will also be upgraded to help boost supplies for Asia. Victrex is investing in a new technology center in Shanghai, scheduled to open later this year.
