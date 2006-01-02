Ranbaxy loses Lipitor dispute

The U.S. District Court in Delaware has ruled against Ranbaxy Laboratories in its challenge of Pfizer's Lipitor, a cholesterol-lowering agent that is the world's biggest selling drug. The court placed an injunction blocking Ranbaxy from marketing Lipitor in the U.S. before 2011, when Pfizer's patent expires. Ranbaxy vowed to appeal, but Pfizer shares still soared 9% on the news. Separately, a court in Spain also enforced Pfizer's patent. In October, Ranbaxy lost against Pfizer in the U.K.
