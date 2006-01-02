Roche licenses bird flu drug to Indian firm

Roche has agreed to license India's Hetero Drugs for the production of the flu drug oseltamivir, better known as Tamiflu. Roche says Mumbai-based Hetero "is the first company that was identified to be able to speed up agreed delivery timelines in the first half of 2006." Until now, Roche has insisted that it was best able to supply all Tamiflu orders because it has been rapidly increasing production capacity for the difficult-to-make drug.
